TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $118.78 million and $3.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,865,469 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,542,402 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

