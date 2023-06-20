Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $707.21 million and $15.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002701 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,434,865 coins and its circulating supply is 942,255,422 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.