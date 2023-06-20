TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:TFII opened at C$139.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$95.02 and a twelve month high of C$173.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.