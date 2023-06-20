The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AZEK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.