The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.92. 4,208,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,322. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.46. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.