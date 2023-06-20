The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA traded down $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,959. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.