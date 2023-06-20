The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.