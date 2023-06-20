The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $122.65 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

