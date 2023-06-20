The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

