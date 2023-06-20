The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 16.70. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 158.33 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.66.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Julia Goh purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,904.03). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

