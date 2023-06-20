Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $210.64 million and $3.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,180,465,756 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem."

