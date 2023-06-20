Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $202.17 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,179,969,432 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

