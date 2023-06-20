Threshold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.79 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $204.13 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,692.58 or 1.00000519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01842515 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,406,125.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

