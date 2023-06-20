TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Up 0.6%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.22 ($0.49). Approximately 4,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. The stock has a market cap of £35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.55 and a beta of 2.18.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

