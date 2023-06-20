TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.