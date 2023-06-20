TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TCON has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
