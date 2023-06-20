Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 935 ($11.96) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.11 ($13.60).

TPK opened at GBX 808.20 ($10.34) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 914.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.73, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

