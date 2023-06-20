Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

