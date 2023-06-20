Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 478 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.29. 150,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

