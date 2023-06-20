Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCFCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $340,000.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of DCFCW stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

