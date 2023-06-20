Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hagerty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $218.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $14,117,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 206,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

