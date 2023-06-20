Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Hagerty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $14,117,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 206,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
