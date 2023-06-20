Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 10,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $44,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,654 shares of company stock worth $749,006. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.