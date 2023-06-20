UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Shares Up 5.3%

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.00. 40,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.