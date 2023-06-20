UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 604 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $106.17. 1,179,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,416. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

