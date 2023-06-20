UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 98 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. 444,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

