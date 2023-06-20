UMB Bank n.a. Buys 9,885 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 2,001,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,189,434. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

