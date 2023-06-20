UMB Bank n.a. Sells 12,801 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.56. The stock had a trading volume of 688,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,496. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

