UMB Bank n.a. Sells 42,092 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,092 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,255. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

