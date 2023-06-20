UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,292 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $93,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 95.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,284 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 109.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. 525,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

