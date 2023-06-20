uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques Sells 2,301 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
uniQure Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,818. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
