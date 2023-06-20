Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.61 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00015989 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $47.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.43836927 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $37,447,053.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

