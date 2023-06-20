United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.80. 338,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

