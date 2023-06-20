VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,268,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 643,516 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.19.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

