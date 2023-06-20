Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.67. 22,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,687. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $290.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.