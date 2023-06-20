Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $114.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

