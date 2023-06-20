Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.22. 271,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

