Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 19.8% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.40. 185,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.70. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

