Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Cut by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

