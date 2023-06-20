Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.05. 1,284,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,008. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

