Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,438 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 112,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.