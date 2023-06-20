Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lifted by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. 439,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,524. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

