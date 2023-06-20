Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 298,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

