Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.01. The stock had a trading volume of 127,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,235. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

