Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

