Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is RMR Wealth Builders’ Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

