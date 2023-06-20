Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.91. The company has a market capitalization of $307.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

