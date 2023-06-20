Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Gpwm LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 574,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.