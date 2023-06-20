Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.00

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $969.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,082,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

