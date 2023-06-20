Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $14.60. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 650,070 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,883,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $21,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

