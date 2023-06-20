Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $591,599.59 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,149.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00284615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00502942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00056093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00387679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,015,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

