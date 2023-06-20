Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRT. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.54 on Friday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,743. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 328,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

